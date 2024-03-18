PKNS says the Shah Alam landmark plays a key role in providing business services and facilities to Shah Alam’s residents. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: The 47-year-old Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Complex in Shah Alam will not be demolished as claimed on social media.

PKNS said the landmark plays an important role in providing business services and facilities to the area’s residents.

It also said that while there are plans to develop Section 14 in the third quarter of this year as part of efforts to rejuvenate Shah Alam, the plans do not involve the PKNS Complex.

“The (rejuvenation) project, costing RM2 billion, will involve several plots of land in Section 14, including the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) and SACC Mall,” it said in a statement.

“The area will be upgraded to provide better and more comfortable facilities, as well as a more satisfying experience for visitors and the local community.”

PKNS also said it will lodge reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission about the spread of fake news.

There have been claims on social media that the PKNS Complex, the SACC and the SACC Mall will be demolished.

A user on X uploaded screenshots of the alleged redevelopment project, which supposedly includes the construction of condominium blocks.