PETALING JAYA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meetings to hear the financial administrations in ministries should be made open to the public, says a group of prominent retired civil servants.

G25 said interested groups from civil society and the media should be able to follow the proceedings as observers, as a matter of public interest.

“If there are financial losses, the government agencies should give a detailed explanation to the MPs in the PAC.

“G25 notes that in the west, parliamentary committee and congressional committee meetings are open to the media when they deliberate on matters of wide public concern,” it said in a statement.

It also said parliamentary select committees should invite experts and private sector professionals to provide insights on matters requiring special expertise.

“It is always important for MPs to get outside views as much as possible so that they can get a wider perspective on the issues involved.

“Some issues may touch on sensitive matters in our multiracial and multireligious society,” it said.

G25 said the MPs would benefit from a wider perspective on sensitive issues such as dress codes, and should consult relevant groups before bringing these issues up in the legislature.

“Malaysia should adopt this practice of having interested groups participate to give parliamentarians their input and opinion on matters of public interest, which can be done through the relevant parliamentary select committees,” it said.