PETALING JAYA: A Sabah PKR division chief believes the party will not win any seat at the upcoming state election unless Sangkar Rasam steps down as the state chairman.

Yesterday, 15 PKR division chiefs walked out on a state leadership meeting after expressing their unhappiness over Sangkar’s leadership.

Tuaran division chief Razeef Rakimin, who was one of those involved in the walkout, said Sangkar was not pro-active and had not conducted any leadership or election training programmes since becoming state chief in August 2022.

“PKR won’t have a future in the state polls (if Sangkar remains),” Razeef told FMT.

“He doesn’t have any initiative. The only programmes he conducts are ‘majlis makan-makan’ whenever peninsula leaders are here.

“Plus, it will also be unfair for our partners in Pakatan Harapan (in the state polls) because we are currently very weak due to Sangkar’s leadership.”

The next Sabah election is only due by October 2025, but Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor has hinted at the possibility of holding it this year.

Sangkar told FMT he will hold a press conference soon to discuss the division chiefs’ push for him to step down.

At a press conference yesterday, PKR Kota Marudu division chief Sazalye Donol said 15 Sabah division chiefs unanimously called for Sangkar to step down as the state chairman.

Sazalye said 15 statutory declarations from division chiefs had been submitted to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, Azman Abidin.

However, Razeef said the actual number of division chiefs calling for Sangkar to step down is higher.

“We told the press it was 15, but the actual figure is higher as some division chiefs didn’t want to be named,” he said.