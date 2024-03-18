Transport minister Loke Siew Fook reiterated that all ZIM vessels are banned from docking in Malaysia and any container bearing the company’s logo cannot enter the country. (Bernama pic)

SEPANG: A port operator has been given a stern warning by the transport ministry after “mistakenly” releasing a container bearing the logo of the Israel-based shipping company, ZIM, into the country.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook reiterated that all vessels from ZIM are banned from docking at any Malaysian port and any container bearing the company’s logo cannot enter the country.

This follows a viral video of a lorry ferrying a container bearing the ZIM logo on a highway. The video is said to have been recorded last Saturday.

“We have just received a report (on the matter). The port operator mistakenly released one of the containers (into the country). The operator has been given a stern warning. We do not want to see any of these containers coming to our ports.

“The container will be removed (from the country) as soon as possible,” he said at a press conference here today.

In December, Putrajaya decided to prohibit ZIM vessels from docking at any Malaysian port, in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

In 2005, the Cabinet had granted ZIM approval to make port calls in Malaysia. However, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the unity government decided to annul all decisions made by former governments regarding this matter.

The ban led to 4,000 shipping containers being left stranded at Port Klang in December, with Loke telling ZIM to liaise with other shipping companies to arrange for the containers to be removed.