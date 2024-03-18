Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said firm action must be taken to serve as a lesson for others. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh told his DAP counterpart, Dr Kelvin Yii, that an apology from KK Mart is insufficient to “close the chapter” on the fiasco surrounding the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

The Merlimau assemblyman said the lack of understanding from some parties of the issue’s gravity has stirred anger among the Muslim community.

“This is a serious issue. Such light treatment of the issue is one of the factors behind the breakdown of unity.

“It cannot be resolved with just an apology. Firm action must be taken to serve as a lesson for others,” he told FMT, adding that the division among races stems from those who neglect religious sensitivities.

Yesterday, Yin, who is Bandar Kuching MP, said he understood the sensitivity of the issue, but felt that there was no need for any escalation or excessive threats as they would affect the local economy and racial unity.

Images of the socks sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store first came under the limelight on social media on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the company apologised and expressed regret over the incident.

Yesterday, Akmal said KK Mart should put up banners at all of its 881 stores nationwide to apologise for the sale of the socks, threatening a stronger boycott should it fail to comply.

Police probe Batu Pahat factory

Fared Khalid, the chairman of Johor’s religious affairs committee, said police are investigating the Batu Pahat factory that allegedly produced the socks.

Advising Muslims to be patient, he said the matter was confirmed by the Batu Pahat police chief.

He said his department would support action against any party involved and was ready to assist the authorities.