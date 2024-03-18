Human resources minister Steven Sim said the matching grant is to encourage SMEs to hire interns. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp), under the human resources ministry, today launched LiKES, its internship placement matching grant for small and medium enterprises, with an allocation of RM30 million.

Human resources minister Steven Sim said the two-year scheme is aimed at reducing the disparity between the availability and demand for internships.

“As mentioned, 277,000 students currently have to undergo internships every year. The transition from internships to full-time employment stands at 35%.

“This matching grant is to encourage SMEs to hire interns and ensure adequate internship placements,” Sim said when officiating the launch.

Under LiKES, companies can receive cash returns of up to 50% of the minimum monthly allowances paid to interns, for a maximum of six months.

The minimum intern allowance rates set under the initiative are RM500 for Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia and diploma students, and RM600 for advanced diploma and degree students. A company is allowed to have a maximum of 10 interns.

Separately, Sim said the government would announce the structure of the national human resources policy in May.

“We will conduct a town hall today with various stakeholders, including NGOs, employers, employees and government agencies, to take their input in shaping the structure,” he said, adding that it will include provisions relating to internships.

Sim also said that in May, a Malaysia-Indonesia joint committee will discuss the review of the two countries’ memoranda of understanding (MoU) on the hiring process for workers and their salaries in Malaysia.

On Friday, Indonesia demanded a review of the MoU concerning Indonesian formal sector workers in Malaysia, especially in agriculture and construction.

Indonesian ambassador Hermono pointed to two MoUs signed in 2004 between Indonesia and Malaysia, related to migrants in all sectors, which were last reviewed 20 years ago.

He said the review of the MoU would ensure that Indonesian workers in Malaysia receive better protection.