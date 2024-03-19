A file photo of the Gabriel 160 light trainer aircraft produced by the Blackshape Aircraft company of Italy. (Blackshape pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Civilian Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has grounded all flight operations involving the Blackshape aircraft models BS 115, BK 160, BK 60-200 and BK 160TR in Malaysian airspace effective tomorrow.

CAAM CEO Norazman Mahmud said the suspension was in line with an emergency airworthiness directive (EAD) issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) to the Italian aircraft manufacturer yesterday to suspend all flight operations for all Blackshape aircraft effective March 20.

Bernama reported that EASA’s issuance of the EAD followed the recent fatal accident in Kapar, Selangor, involving a Blackshape aircraft, which had raised concerns over safety standards.

“CAAM is committed to prioritising flight safety in Malaysia and will take necessary action to ensure safe flight operations,” said Norazman.

A Blackshape BK 160TR light aircraft crashed into an oil palm plantation near Kapar on Feb 13, killing the pilot and a passenger.

An initial report produced by the transport ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau stated that the aircraft, which likely broke up mid-flight, was subject to a grounding order which did not permit it to fly.

The report said the grounding order was in part due to the manufacturer investigating the source of a fuel indicator problem.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The report also said the aircraft’s maintenance schedules were “irregular” and were occasionally performed by unlicensed technicians.