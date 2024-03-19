Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail says the victim allegedly made a purchase with the suspects to capitalise on escalating gold prices. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Police are on the hunt for a local man with a “Datuk” title and four African nationals suspected of involvement in a robbery during a gold purchase transaction at a shopping centre in Melawati, Kuala Lumpur, last Friday.

Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said the 27-year-old victim, who owns a restaurant, claimed it was his first encounter with the suspects, Harian Metro reported.

“The victim allegedly engaged in a purchase transaction with the suspects to capitalise on the rising gold prices,” Azam was quoted as saying.

“In this instance, we have yet to recover the money taken by the suspects.”

Earlier, police reportedly arrested three women suspected of being involved in a robbery involving gold transactions which resulted in a loss of RM300,000.

According to the victim’s police report, he and his friend had engaged in a transaction with a woman and a man at the shopping centre on March 15 at 1pm.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Police said the three detained women, aged 58, 54, and 31, were sales agents. Investigations are being conducted under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code.