KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat was informed today of a proposal to incorporate the establishment of a professional council into the draft of the Social Work Profession Bill.

This council would be responsible for recognising, registering, and overseeing social work practices nationwide.

Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri said the council would function as a platform for enhancing training and ongoing professional development initiatives for social work in the public and private sectors.

“This will facilitate collaboration in delivering professional services, sharing best practices, and supporting the profession through other professional bodies’ networks at home and abroad,” she said during minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat.

She was addressing a question from Siti Zailah Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) about the ministry’s measures to safeguard the welfare of social workers nationwide and the progress of the bill.

Nancy said the bill would also provide for the establishment of an investigative committee to handle complaints.

She said the provision would provide protection for individuals and social workers to ensure that they are shielded from unreasonable accusations or slander while carrying out their duties.

Nancy also said the insight gained from the ongoing engagement sessions, especially among government agencies, necessitated further specific studies, including policy determinations aimed at ensuring preparedness for the enactment of the bill upon approval.

“Other enhancements explored for the draft bill include incorporating general provisions that clarify the functions and roles of social workers as well as social work practices,” she added.