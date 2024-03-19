FT religious council chairman threatened with legal proceedings

A letter of demand served on MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer on March 13 is set to expire tomorrow. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: A construction materials supplier has threatened legal proceedings against the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) chairman if the council refuses to pay a debt of RM222,093.72 owed by a contractor engaged to build a mosque in Kuala Lumpur and legal costs of RM8,000.

Latitude Resources Sdn Bhd’s lawyer Omar Kutty Abdul Aziz said a letter of demand served on MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer on March 13 is set to expire tomorrow.

“We have given the council until tomorrow (March 20) to pay up on the garnishee order or else we will proceed to file legal proceedings,” he told FMT.

A copy of the demand, sighted by FMT, was also sent to the finance ministry and religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar.

The garnishee proceedings were filed against MAIWP in November 2021, after Prasarana Selatan Sdn Bhd, appointed to build the mosque in Sungai Besi costing RM8.8 million, refused to pay up on a judgment obtained by the supplier three years earlier.

The garnished sum was claimed against a project performance bond worth RM440,000 held by MAIWP pending completion of the project.

The order was issued by the Johor Bahru High Court on appeal, after the sessions court dismissed the initial application in June 2022.

In December last year, MAIWP failed to obtain leave from the Court of Appeal to appeal against the High Court ruling.