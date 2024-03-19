Health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan said the banned products were Toner Treatment EWSB, N Glow EWSB and Glory Cosmetics Face Cream. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has banned the sale of three cosmetic products that contain scheduled poisons.

Health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan said in a statement that the products were Toner Treatment EWSB, which contains hydroquinone and tretinoin; N Glow EWSB, which contains hydroquinone, tretinoin and betamethasone 17-valerate; and Glory Cosmetics Face Cream, which has mercury.

“Mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products because it can be absorbed into the body and damage the kidneys and nervous system.

“It can also interfere with the brain development of young children or foetuses. Mercury can also cause rashes, irritation and other changes to the skin,” he said.

Radzi said products containing hydroquinone, tretinoin and betamethasone 17-valerate must be registered with the Drug Control Authority and could only be used with the advice of health professionals.

The use of products containing these ingredients without the supervision of health professionals can cause unwanted side effects, he said.

He also said that when applied to the skin, hydroquinone could cause redness to the skin, among other effects; while tretinoin could cause redness, discomfort, soreness, peeling, and hypersensitivity to sunlight.

Meanwhile, betamethasone 17-valerate can cause facial skin to become thin and prone to irritation, acne and skin pigmentation, and can be absorbed into the blood circulation system, which can have harmful effects.

Radzi urged the sellers and distributors of these products to immediately stop doing so, as they violate the Drugs and Cosmetics Control Regulations 1984.

Under the regulations, individual offenders face a maximum penalty of RM25,000, or three years’ imprisonment, or both for the first offence; and a fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of five years or both for subsequent offences.

Offending companies face a maximum fine of RM50,000 for the first offence and RM100,000 for subsequent offences.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“Members of the public currently using these products are advised to immediately stop using them and seek advice from health professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects,” Radzi added.