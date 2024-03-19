Lim Guan Eng said no action had been taken against those responsible for the losses incurred in the 1998 Commonwealth Games. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) has called on the government to state how much was spent in 1998 for the Commonwealth Games in order to help determine if the nation should consider hosting the 2026 games.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat today, Lim said shedding light on the expenditure involved in the 1998 games would be in the public interest.

“Much has been said about the great losses (borne in 1998). Those who were involved, no action has been taken against them. Tens of millions in losses. Who bore the losses?

“(These questions) have resulted in much concern and worry following the proposal to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Lim pointed to a comment by journalist R Nadeswaran who had brought up the matter of transparency.

On Sunday, Nadeswaran had questioned the “millions” spent on the national stadium, aquatic centre and hockey stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, as well as on upgrades to the velodrome, sports fields and other amenities.

He also noted that according to the audited statement of accounts, which were closed at the end of 2022, organiser Sukom 98 Bhd posted a loss of RM11.6 million. Nadeswaran cited a Star report that quoted law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said as saying that of the RM11.6 million, a total of RM11.4 million was owed to the government.

In the Dewan today, Lim also said the 100 million pounds offered by the Commonwealth Games Federation was “definitely not enough” to help Malaysia host the 2026 games.

“If it can be more, let it be more … even if the financial statements look pretty, added costs come up in the end. We should look at what problems came up during the 1998 games,” he said.