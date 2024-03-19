Businessman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak emerged as the substantial shareholder of a technology services provider after acquiring an indirect interest of 15.9% in the company.

PETALING JAYA: Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak says he is no longer actively involved in politics or in the current administration.

He made the statement after a PAS MP took a swipe at him over his stake in a company providing technology services.

“I am fully focussed in the business and corporate world,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, in the Dewan Rakyat, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari called for an allocation to be set aside for students to expose them to financial management.

“We want to churn out students who are as great as a former aide to the prime minister who has emerged as a substantial shareholder of Heitech Padu Bhd,” he said referring to Farhash.

Last week, Farhash emerged as the company’s substantial shareholder after acquiring an indirect interest of 15.9% (16.1 million shares) in the technology services provider.

Farhash is also the chairman and director of several companies, including 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd and Apex Equity Holdings Bhd.

Farhash went on to explain that the shares he held in HeiTech Padu was through Rosetta Partners Sdn Bhd, a private vehicle which he co-owns with Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“Owning shares is also part of an investment strategy that Sultan Muhammad V and I adopted to help Bumiputera firms.”