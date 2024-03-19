Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah during an investiture ceremony held at Istana Negara today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, has reminded the public that he has been entrusted by the Malay Rulers with safeguarding the interests of the people and the country.

“I am not an idol to be worshipped or to be made into an ornament during ceremonies, or to be forced to comply with whatever ministers say or want,” he said in a Facebook post.

“In less than two weeks, it will be almost two months since I assumed the role of head of state. When this ‘honeymoon period’ is over … I will start my real way of governing,” he said without elaborating.

Last October, the Conference of Rulers elected Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term.

He was installed on Jan 31 after the tenure of Pahang Ruler, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah came to an end.

In a separate Facebook post, the king expressed hope that all towns in the country’s 13 states would receive equal attention and allocation by the federal government.

Noting that people from other states migrate to Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya because of its strong economic growth and numerous job opportunities, he questioned whether development funding was centred on these areas as they were directly administered by the federal government.

He said migration of people to urban centres could be reduced, and congestion could be better controlled, if all of the country’s states were equally developed.

The king also called on urban communities to work together to maintain cleanliness and the environment, pointing out that there were some areas in Kuala Lumpur where the cleanliness level was unsatisfactory.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim conferred federal awards, medals and honours on 33 recipients in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh was conferred the Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) award, which carries the Datuk Seri title.

Eight people received the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award, which carries the title Datuk. Among them was natural resources and environmental sustainability secretary-general Ching Thoo Kim.

Also conferred the PMW award were head of general surgery department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital Dr Hanif Hussein and federal territories department deputy director-general Ramlee Yatim.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah was also present at the investiture ceremony at Istana Negara.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa were also present.