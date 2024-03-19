Jamal Yunos fails to strike out Khairy’s defamation suit

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin (right) is suing Sungai Besar Umno division chief Jamal Yunos over comments made in videos uploaded to social media after the Umno general assembly last year.

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Besar Umno division chief Jamal Yunos has failed in his application to have the defamation suit filed by former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin at the High Court here dismissed.

Khairy’s lawyer, Shakeel Saifuzzaman, said Judicial Commissioner Suzana Said rejected Jamal’s application on grounds that there were issues that needed to be aired in court.

“The defendant’s application to cancel the writ of summons and the plaintiff’s statement of claim was rejected by the court.

“The court also set May 27 for case management,” the lawyer said after today’s online proceedings.

On Sept 19, 2023, Jamal filed an application to dismiss the lawsuit on grounds that the claims against him were unclear, while alleging an abuse of court process.

Khairy, who filed the lawsuit on May 24, 2023, said that during the 2022 Umno general assembly on Jan 14, 2023, Jamal had uploaded a video titled “I hope Khairy Jamaluddin is disciplined by the Umno disciplinary board after making baseless and embarrassing statements about Umno #UmnoDuluKiniDanSelamanya” on his Facebook page (DS Jamal Yunos Official).

According to Khairy, the defendant also uploaded the same recording on TikTok under the name “jamal_yunos”.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Khairy claimed Jamal had implied that he was unfit to be a leader, lacked integrity, and was disloyal to Umno and party leaders.