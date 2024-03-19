Human resources minister Steven Sim previously said his ministry was looking into the case of Kedah Agro Holdings, which had reportedly failed to pay wages to 24 workers since September last year. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Agro Holdings Bhd will settle current salaries and outstanding wages totalling approximately RM560,000 before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, says the human resources ministry.

Its minister Steven Sim said this followed a meeting between the Kedah GLC and the state government on March 17 regarding reported salary arrears.

“(The board) also decided that it will cease operations by the end of March 2024,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Therefore, termination benefits and notice pay will be disbursed within three months starting from March.”

Sim also said workers are advised to file wage claims against the employer, with the labour department (JTKSM) prepared to investigate any report filed.

He was responding to Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) on the timeline for action in cases of employer negligence, such as complaints from employees to authorities, for example, in cases of salary arrears and EPF contributions at one of the subsidiaries under the supervision of Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI Kedah).

Last Wednesday, Sim said his ministry was looking into the case of Kedah Agro Holdings, which had reportedly failed to pay wages to 24 workers since September last year.

Kedah Agro Holdings belongs to MBI Kedah.

In the Dewan Rakyat, Sim said JTKSM received complaints from the 24 workers regarding unpaid wages on Jan 4, and that the department had conducted an investigation within nine days.

“JTKSM found the complaints to be valid due to financial issues with the employer. It then issued a compliance notice to the employer on Jan 15 demanding payment of the wages,” he said.