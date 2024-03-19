KK Mart to update SOP after ‘Allah’ socks controversy

There were calls for boycott after photographs of the socks, sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store, appeared on social media last Wednesday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: KK Mart, which courted controversy over the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”, today explained to the Islamic development department (Jakim) the steps it has taken to avoid a repeat of the incident.

The company also cleared the air over the fiasco that took place, Jakim’s director-general Hakimah Yusof said.

“KK Supermart and Superstore Sdn Bhd also agreed to review and update the company’s SOP,” she said in a statement.

Hakimah said they had issued the company a stern warning.

She went on to warn entrepreneurs, manufacturers, suppliers, and importers to be mindful and pay serious attention to sensitive issues, especially ones that involved race and religion.

“At the same time, we advise all parties against raising past issues related to race, religion and royalty and leave this matter to the authorities.”

The controversy arose after photographs of the socks, sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store, appeared on social media last Wednesday, earning the ire of the Muslim community and sparking calls for a boycott.

On Saturday, the company apologised and expressed regret over the incident.

Earlier today, the vendor of the convenience store chain said it was considering legal action for negligence against its supplier in China.

Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, a local company based in Johor, said it had contacted its supplier for an explanation, and that the supplier had admitted that the socks were included in stock purchased “by mistake”.