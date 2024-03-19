KLIA was recently ranked as the eighth worst airport in Asia in a report by UK-based website Business Financing. (KLIA pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport minister Loke Siew Fook today brushed off the results of an airport survey in which KLIA scored poorly, saying he is more interested in information sources of better “calibre”.

“We cannot take one survey as the conclusion. We usually gauge the performance of KLIA from a source of better calibre, such as Skytrax,” he said in a press conference at TAR UMT.

UK-based website Business Financing recently released its findings based on average ratings from business travellers, ranking airports globally.

According to the site, KLIA is the eighth worst airport in Asia, a position shared with Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking today, Loke said many surveys had been released on this topic.

“Everyone is doing a survey, so we need to know their sources,” he said, acknowledging however “some weaknesses” in Terminal 1 of KLIA.

“We are not being defensive about the survey. We know there are some weaknesses and we want to improve them.”

Loke said there were two major projects in the pipeline for KLIA: the aerotrain, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, and improvements to the baggage handling system, which will take up to two years.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“I also know that Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd is working on some projects to improve the ambiance in the terminal,” he said.