Teo Nie Ching says the proposal for licensing social media platforms in Malaysia is still being fine-tuned. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is in the process of finalising the framework for licensing all social media platform service providers operating in the country.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat today, deputy communications minister Teo Nie Ching said the proposal was still being fine-tuned.

“This proposed licensing enforcement is targeted at social media service providers and internet messaging services accessible to users in Malaysia, based on specified assessment criteria,” she said.

“The targeted licensing enforcement proposal is also considered appropriate due to the high availability of harmful content on social media and internet messaging platforms.”

She added that the proposed regulatory measures aim to enhance online safety and address content that violates national laws.

“These measures align with current global approaches and developments, without intending to restrict media freedom,” she said.

Teo was responding to Shamshulkahar Deli (BN-Jempol) who asked whether the ministry would require all social media platform service providers operating in the country to register with MCMC.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzli previously said the ministry was examining the need to license large platform providers such as Google, Meta, and TikTok that generate revenue through content from local media organisations.

Separately, Teo said 14% of all takedown requests by MCMC between Jan 1 and March 1 this year were rejected by social media platform providers which cited the non-violation of their community guidelines.

“Therefore, this indicates that it was not solely MCMC’s decision,” she said.

She added that 86% of successfully removed content comprised cases of defamation (73%), fraud (15.63%), and false content (4.15%).

Study on Online Safety Act

Teo also said the Cabinet had directed her ministry and the legal affairs division under the Prime Minister’s Department would conduct a study on introducing an Online Safety Act.

“There is a possibility that the bill may be brought to Parliament in order to get its approval in the next sitting,” she said in response to a supplementary question from Mumtaz Nawi (PN-Tumpat).

Mumtaz had asked whether the communications ministry had conducted a study and was prepared to enact online safety legislation similar to that of Australia.