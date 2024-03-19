Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar (left) is suing blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris for defamation over an allegation that he had failed to protect the sanctity of Islam.

KUALA LUMPUR: Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar will apply for a default judgment against blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris who did not enter an appearance or file his defence to a defamation suit.

Na’im’s lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kadir said Judicial Commissioner Leong Wai Hong gave the directive during a case management conducted online today.

“I updated the judge on the libel suit and was ordered to apply for judgment in default of defence,” he said.

Wan Azri, whose alter ego is believed to be Papagomo, was not represented.

Akberdin said he would make the application by this week as the next case management had been fixed for March 27.

The lawyer said Wan Azri, a former Umno Youth exco member, was served with the cause papers on Oct 31 last year but did not take the necessary steps to defend the suit by entering his appearance and filing his defence to the claim.

On Nov 7, Leong allowed Na’im an injunction restraining Wan Azri from making defamatory remarks pending the disposal of the suit.

In his suit, he alleged that Wan Azri had implicated him in a “sex scandal” through a defamatory video posted on Facebook in October last year.

Na’im is also suing the blogger for allegedly failing to take steps to protect the sanctity of Islam in a matter involving Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee.

Lee, a non-Muslim, had been embroiled in controversy for his interpretation of a Quranic verse.

The matter was reported to have been resolved after a meeting between Na’im and Lee, who apologised over the issue.

Wan Azri had also alleged that Na’im supported DAP.

“The plaintiff (Na’im) wishes to say that police have cleared him of any sexual misconduct allegations.

“(Umno Supreme Council member) Lokman Noor Adam has retracted similar allegations,” Na’im said in his statement of claim.

He also claimed that Wan Azri had persisted in making various defamatory remarks about him despite the resolution of the issue involving Lee.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

He is seeking general, aggravated and punitive damages from Wan Azri.