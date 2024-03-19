No need for meetings, focus on Greater Kedah, Sanusi told

Kedah state development action council co-chairman Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (left) said he would leave Greater Kedah to menteri besar Sanusi Nor while he would manage smaller projects.

PUTRAJAYA: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor can now focus on developing Greater Kedah without the need for any meetings with the Kedah state development action council (MTPN), says its co-chairman Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin said this was an opportunity for Sanusi to successfully implement every planned project under Greater Kedah.

“Despite no meetings being held by the action council, I am confident Sanusi’s attention is on Greater Kedah. I do not wish to interfere with his work, let him proceed with projects such as the Kulim Airport and land reclamation projects in Kulim.

“I respect his role as menteri besar in developing Greater Kedah. Meanwhile, I will focus on managing smaller projects like water treatment plants and improving dilapidated schools,” the home minister told a press conference after handing over citizenship certificates here.

Saifuddin said this when asked to comment on the latest developments regarding Kedah MTPN.

On March 10, Saifuddin reportedly said Sanusi’s habit of frequently disclosing important information from government meetings to the public, especially during political speeches, had led to the cancellation of Kedah MTPN meetings.

On the construction of water treatment plants in the state, Saifuddin hoped the related issues would be resolved promptly.

“I’ll take charge of the water treatment plants because we’ve been receiving reports of water supply disruptions in the state. Based on my frequent visits, I believe I can ensure smoother progress for the project,” he said.

On March 6, Saifuddin said the government would conduct a thorough analysis before making any decision regarding additional funding as requested by the Kedah state government to expedite the construction of the water treatment plants.

He said the matter would be discussed with the implementation coordination unit under the Prime Minister’s Department before any decision is taken.