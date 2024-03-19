Menteri besar Saarani Mohamad said the state government received RM21.1 million in royalties from February to November last year from NR-REE mining activities. (Bernama pic)

IPOH: The Perak government has requested an exemption from the non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE) export moratorium, says menteri besar Saarani Mohamad.

He said that the state government received RM21.1 million in royalties from February to November last year from NR-REE mining activities, especially in the Kenering Hulu Perak subdistrict, and would lose the royalties if the federal government stops Perak from exporting the materials.

“We are asking that the natural resources and environmental sustainability ministry provide Perak an exemption, and allow us to export till a policy is set,” he said at a press conference here.

Saarani also said the ministry should consider setting up an entity to buy NR-REE, as investors are offering to open up the upstream and downstream industry.

“Insya-Allah, we can meet the ministry to get preferential treatment for Perak, as we have products we cannot export. We need an entity to buy and process it in the country,” he said.

This follows reports that natural resources and environmental sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had issued a reminder to state governments to adhere to the export moratorium that took effect from Jan 1.

Nik Nazmi said that a reminder on the matter had been issued to all state governments on March 6.