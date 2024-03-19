Deputy defence minister Adly Zahari said the FA-50M aircraft would fulfil RMAF’s capability development plan 2055. (Wikipedia pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The progress of the FA-50M light fighter aircraft contract for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has now reached 26.7%, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy defence minister Adly Zahari said according to the acquisition schedule, two of the aircraft were expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2026, with the remaining 16 to be delivered in batches until the end of 2027.

“The RM3.8 billion acquisition of these aircraft is based on RMAF’s capability development plan 2055, which targets the acquisition of a single-platform two-seater aircraft, capable of acting as an advanced trainer and light combat aircraft for operational needs.

“According to the plan, the aircraft will also undergo a mid-life upgrade programme to ensure its operational capability until 2055,” he said in reply to Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) who wanted to know the current status of the contract.

In May 2023, the defence ministry and Korea Aerospace Industries signed a RM3.8 billion contract for the supply of 18 FA-50M aircraft at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition.