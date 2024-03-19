Trader Loh Kok Keong was charged with keeping, among others, 197 ball pythons. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A trader was fined RM70,000 by the sessions court in Butterworth, Penang, after pleading guilty to seven charges of possessing protected wildlife without a licence last July.

The accused, Loh Kok Keong, 46, was charged with keeping four types of ball pythons (Python regius), a protected species, without a licence from the wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan), according to Utusan Malaysia.

Loh was accused of keeping 197 ball pythons, 193 snakes from other species, one leopard tortoise, two yellow-footed tortoises, two Indian star tortoises, two sulcata tortoises, and two green iguanas.

The offences took place in a vehicle as well as in two houses located in Butterworth between July 16 and 17, 2023.

The charges were framed under Section 60(1)(a) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716), punishable under Section 60(1) of the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022 with a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

Wildlife department prosecutors Nazaruddin Kamaruddin and Nadzatul Nattassha Mustapa Kamal prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Foong Choon Kit.

Foong requested for a minimum fine to be imposed as his client needed to support his wife and two schoolgoing sons, along with his elderly parents.

He said his client had also regretted his actions and promised not to repeat them. He is also trying to apply for a licence from the wildlife department at the moment.

However, the prosecution sought an adequate sentence to serve as a lesson and to raise public awareness that wildlife needed to be protected as part of natural treasure.

The judge then imposed a fine of RM70,000 on all charges. If the accused fails to pay the fine, he would be imprisoned for 30 months.