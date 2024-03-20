15 public officials held in MACC probe into RM2mil smuggling scheme

The suspects were detained at MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya at about 2pm on Tuesday when they were called in to provide statements.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained 15 public officials suspected of accepting more than RM2 million in bribes from a smuggling syndicate.

According to a source, the suspects were detained at MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya at about 2pm on Tuesday when they were called in to provide statements.

“Initial investigations found that all suspects are believed to be involved in these activities between 2017 and 2023,” said the source.

“They are believed to have received more than RM2 million in bribes from the syndicate to facilitate the smuggling of tobacco, cigarettes, alcohol, and several other items.”

The source said the suspects were detained following a special operation conducted by MACC’s anti-money laundering division, the Inland Revenue Board and Bank Negara Malaysia.

Several houses, luxury cars, handphones, laptops, personal computers and cash were seized during the special operation.

MACC’s anti-money laundering division director, Zamri Zainul Abidin, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 for receiving bribes.

He said all suspects would be brought for a remand application at the magistrates’ court in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

The anti-graft agency previously arrested 11 people, including five public officials, in connection with the case.

The source said the syndicate operates by employing “forwarding agent” services as intermediaries to facilitate the payment of bribes to enforcement officers.

The syndicate, which is believed to have used mule accounts to transfer bribes to civil servants who conspired with them, was able to smuggle alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco, and other items without getting them declared or inspected.

The syndicate has also been implicated in money laundering and is believed to have funnelled funds through the business accounts of “ghost companies”, money changers, and licensed money lending firms.