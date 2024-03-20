Putrajaya police chief A Asmadi Aziz said authorities did not find any bodily injuries on the baby.

PETALING JAYA: A three-month-old baby died while under the supervision of her caregiver in Precinct 15, Putrajaya, yesterday, police chief A Asmadi Aziz said.

He said based on the information from the doctor who attended to the victim, the caregiver had brought her to Putrajaya Hospital at 11.45am unconscious and not breathing.

“The caregiver claimed to have performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the child at home before taking her to the hospital, where the same procedure was attempted again but to no avail,” he told Astro Awani.

He said the authorities did not find any bodily injuries and the child’s father claimed she had been unwell for a week prior to her death.

Asmadi added that the mother said she had taken the child to the clinic on Monday but that X-Ray results showed no signs of serious health issues. However, he said, the doctor prescribed medicine for coughing and itchiness.

Asmadi said, on the day of the child’s death, the caregiver took charge of her at 8am and noted she was coughing.

After prayers, she noticed that the child was unconscious and there was blood coming from her nose, which prompted her to call the ambulance and notify the parents.

He added that police were considering it a case of sudden death pending the post-mortem report.