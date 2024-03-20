Aaron Teoh and En Sit Mooi were sentenced to 30 years in prison at the Court of Appeal today for causing the death of their son, Adrian, in 2017. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA: A couple had their murder conviction reduced to culpable homicide by the Court of Appeal today for the death of their eight-year-old son in 2017.

A three-member panel of judges – led by Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail alongside Justices Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and SM Komathy Suppiah – sentenced Aaron Teoh and his wife En Sit Mooi to 30 years’ imprisonment, starting from the date of their arrest on May 26, 2017, Bernama reported.

Justice Hadhariah, in delivering the court’s decision, set aside the couple’s murder conviction and death sentence and convicted them on the charge of committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

She said High Court judge Noorin Badaruddin made an error when she did not distinguish the difference between Section 299 and Section 300 of the Penal Code and this warranted appellate intervention.

Aaron, 40, and En, 43, were convicted of causing the death of Adrian Teoh, the elder of their two children, at a premises in Regalia Business Centre, Subang Jaya, between 2pm and 3.30pm on May 26, 2017.

Lawyers S Jayananda Rao and Saladin Yasin, representing Aaron and En respectively, argued that the couple should not be convicted of murder but on a lesser charge of committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On May 21, 2021, the High Court in Shah Alam sentenced the couple to death after finding them guilty of killing their son.

The High Court also sentenced Aaron to eight years in prison for another charge of abuse that resulted in injuries to the victim. Aaron withdrew his appeal today as he had already served the sentence.

The testimony of prosecution witnesses, such as the chemist, confirmed that Aaron and Adrian’s DNA were found on a cane discovered at the scene and a CCTV recording from the premises showed Aaron dragging an apparently weak Adrian several times.

Deputy public prosecutor Zulkifli Abdullah appeared for the prosecution.