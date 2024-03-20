Bukit Aman takes statements from KK Mart founder, 7 others

The controversy arose after photographs of the socks sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store appeared on social media last Wednesday.

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman has recorded the statements of eight people, including KK Mart founder and executive chairman KK Chai, in its investigation into the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department had issued a statement informing that the statements of the eight were taken at around 12.30pm today.

The statement said 80 police reports on the matter had been received nationwide as of 12pm.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, and the classified crime investigation unit will determine the processes needed to identify the perpetrators involved.”

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim expressed his displeasure over the matter, calling for stern action to be taken against those responsible.

The controversy arose after photographs of the socks sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store appeared on social media last Wednesday.

On Saturday, the company apologised and expressed regret over the incident.

The vendor firm that supplied the socks to KK Mart has also said it is considering legal action for negligence against its supplier in China.

Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, a local company based in Johor, said its supplier had admitted that the socks were included “by mistake”.