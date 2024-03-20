South Johor Bahru police chief Raub Selamat said the baby had been handed over to the welfare department. (Facebook pic)

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are looking for the suspects involved in abandoning a newborn baby girl on the staircase of an apartment in Taman Daya here on March 11.

South Johor Bahru police chief Raub Selamat said members of the public discovered the baby at 8.30am.

“Police are conducting an investigation to track down the main suspects who abandoned the baby,” he said in a statement.

The baby was at the Sultan Ismail Hospital here until yesterday, after which she was handed over to the welfare department.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for abandoning a child under 12.

Raub urged anyone with information to contact the district police headquarters at 07-2182323, or investigating officer Nur Adila Zainuddin at 019-4039257.