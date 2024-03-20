The 24km EKVE dual carriageway connecting Sungai Long to Ukay Perdana was expected to cost about RM1.55 billion. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The completion of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) has been delayed, with the works ministry now expecting the project to be fully completed by Dec 31, 2025.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said Putrajaya signed a fifth supplementary concession agreement with the highway’s concessionaire on Nov 11 last year.

The highway had been bogged down by legal battles, including five civil suits involving a piece of land at Beverly Heights, Ulu Kelang.

“The EKVE project was 85.74% complete as of Jan 25. Work on site has resumed, focusing on completing the first section of the highway (Sungai Long-Ampang), which is expected to open in the third quarter of this year.

“Meanwhile, work on construction of Section 2 of the highway (Ampang-Ukay Perdana) is expected to resume in the second quarter of this year,” Nanta said in a written parliamentary reply.

He was responding to Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat), who asked for an update on the EKVE project.

The 24km EKVE dual carriageway connecting Sungai Long to Ukay Perdana was expected to cost about RM1.55 billion.

It was initially slated for completion in 2019 but had been delayed several times due to several issues, including civil suits and rising costs.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The works ministry previously expected the highway to be opened in phases this year.