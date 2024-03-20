Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim says a Bangladeshi worker said to have stabbed his co-worker during the breaking of fast last night will be remanded today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A Bangladeshi man died after being stabbed by a co-worker during the breaking of fast at a workers’ dormitory in Section 36, Shah Alam, last night.

Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police received a report at 7.20pm, Sinar Harian reported.

Iqbal said the victim, 49, worked as a general labourer while the suspect, another Bangladeshi, had shared living quarters with him in a container repurposed as a dormitory.

“The incident began when the suspect became angry after the victim drank his orange juice while breaking fast,” he was quoted as saying.

“The suspect proceeded to stab the victim multiple times with a knife taken from the kitchen.”

Iqbal said police arrested the suspect at the scene and seized the knife used to stab the victim.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“The suspect will be remanded on Wednesday at 9am at the Shah Alam court,” he said.