PKR student wing to join protest against citizenship amendmentsMufti Perlis antara 10 ‘individu berkepentingan’ dalam kehilangan AmriMACC nabs 10 civil servants over RM3mil in bribesExtra RM572mil spent after Pharmaniaga contract ended, says DzulHarga petrol, diesel kekal
Fuel prices remain unchanged

-

RON97 will stay at RM3.47 per litre, RON95 at RM2.05, and diesel at RM2.15.

PETALING JAYA: The prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel will remain the same, the finance ministry announced today.

The price of RON97 will stay at RM3.47 per litre, RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre.

These prices will remain effective until March 27.

The ministry said the government would continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the people’s continued welfare and well-being.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market prices for both products have increased beyond the current ceiling prices.

