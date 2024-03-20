Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh told the Dewan Rakyat that Sports Tech Holding had admitted not meeting her ministry but they had gone to the Prime Minister’s Office. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh will meet Formula E’s local partner to discuss hosting next year’s Formula E-Prix Grand Finale, despite having previously dismissed FMT’s report on the matter as hearsay.

Yeoh said Sports Tech Holding contacted her office after FMT reported the possibility of Malaysia losing the race to host the event’s finale to Thailand.

“They admitted not meeting with us (the ministry), but had gone to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“But we will be meeting them next week to hear them out,” she told the Dewan Rakyat.

Yeoh was responding to Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) who wanted to know if Malaysia would host the finale.

On March 13, FMT reported that Formula E was understood to have extended an invitation for Kuala Lumpur to host the race annually from next year until 2030, but the government had yet to respond to the offer.

On the same day, Yeoh told the Dewan Rakyat that she had contacted the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM), which would issue a statement to “correct the facts” in the report. She said the report was premised on “hearsay” rather than facts.

Following the speech, Sports Tech Holding CEO Wan Agyl Wan Hassan confirmed to FMT that Formula E had sought a meeting with the PMO to discuss hosting the event.

Wan Agyl also confirmed that plans to host next year’s Formula E-Prix Grand Finale in Kuala Lumpur were “indeed at an advanced stage”, after conditional rights were secured from Formula E earlier this year.

The following day, MAM president Mokhzani Mahathir acknowledged that FMT’s reporting of the matter was correct and that his input had been the basis of Yeoh’s comments.

“On first reading your article of March 13, MAM had informed (Yeoh) that MAM had not been engaged by any party to discuss the hosting of Formula E.

“I stand corrected after further information from Sports Tech Holding,” he said in a statement to FMT.