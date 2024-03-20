Johor Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros said a statement would be issued soon. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Johor Umno will review the membership of a youth leader who is alleged to have sexually assaulted several teenage boys.

The state’s Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros also said they would let the law take its course.

“At the party level we will review what action can be taken based on the party’s constitution. We will issue a statement soon,” he told FMT.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that the youth leader was expected to be charged in court tomorrow for allegedly sexually assaulting six boys.

The suspect was arrested on Monday after police reports were lodged, accusing him of sexual assault.