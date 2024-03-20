National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang says there is a need to refocus Mitra’s direction.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) roadmap workshop will focus more on high-impact programmes for the Indian community, national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang says.

He said now that the agency comes under his ministry’s umbrella, there is a need to refocus Mitra’s direction, taking into account several constraints from the 2021 Indian community action plan (PTMI) that need to be reviewed.

“Pemandu (Performance Management and Delivery Unit) has carried out a detailed study of PTMI and found that only six out of its 23 strategies involve Mitra.

“Hence, this workshop will help to realign these with Mitra’s mandate,” he said in Putrajaya today.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Aaron added that Mitra has strategies to eradicate poverty and deal with citizenship and documentation issues, temples and religious matters, as well as issues concerning women’s welfare.