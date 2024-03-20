Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said there was no need to continue the discussion on the ‘Allah’ socks controversy. (Facebook pic)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi this evening waded into the controversy surrounding the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”, saying there was no need to prolong the issue.

Anwar said it was time to move on.

“Why are we still caught up in this issue? A report was made, just take action and don’t insult religion.

“There is no need to continue this discussion,” he said, adding that the incident had been made out to be a huge disaster.

Anwar was speaking to reporters after breaking fast with the media here.

On government leaders being at odds with each other over the issue, Anwar said it was part and parcel of democracy and he would not stifle opinions.

“My only advice is, not to go overboard and don’t be narrow-minded. In whatever action we take, do not go to extremes.”

Meanwhile in Penang, Zahid also urged the public not to go overboard in their reactions.

He said since the company that operated the stores had apologised and it was found that the supplier from mainland China was at fault, the matter should be put to rest.

“This is a costly lesson and I am sure that all will abide by the Agong’s decree,” he said, referring to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim’s call for stern action to be taken against those responsible.

“This matter should be settled, without prolonging the issue,” he told reporters at the Simpang Tiga mosque here.

The controversy arose after photographs of the socks, sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store, appeared on social media last Wednesday, earning the ire of the Muslim community and sparking calls for a boycott by Umno Youth.

On Saturday, the company apologised and expressed regret over the incident, although Umno Youth later said the apology was inadequate and demanded KK Mart display apology banners at all of its 881 stores nationwide for selling the socks.

The vendor of the convenience store chain, meanwhile, said it was considering legal action for negligence against its supplier in China.

