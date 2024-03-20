Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun said Jelai Livestock Centre and Felda Palong Lima had not had any rain for 13 days. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Several areas in Tampin and Jempol have had no rain for nearly two weeks due to the El Nino phenomenon, says Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun.

He added that areas such as Jelai Livestock Centre and Felda Palong Lima have had no rain for 13 consecutive days, while Gemencheh, Kuala Pilah and Jelebu went 10 days without rain.

“We are on alert. The daily maximum temperature in Seremban, Jelebu, Rembau and Tampin is hovering around 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days.

“We ask everyone to stop open burning, which can increase the ambient temperature. The public should reduce outdoor activities and prioritise health, especially during fasting,” Bernama quoted him as saying in Seremban.

However, he said, water levels at dams were under control, and that no adverse reports had been received from rice farmers over the hot weather.

Meanwhile, the natural resources and environmental sustainability ministry was closely monitoring water levels of dams nationwide, minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

He said cloud seeding would be carried out when necessary.

“Sometimes there is a request from the state, if the water catchment dam (level) is too low, then we will see if it is appropriate to do cloud seeding, but so far there has been no request yet.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“We will take several factors into account due to the cost involved. We want it to be successful, not a waste,” he said in Melaka.