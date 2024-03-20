This Sunday’s PKR central leadership council meeting is expected to be chaired by party president Anwar Ibrahim.

PETALING JAYA: PKR is set to discuss the latest internal upheaval in Sabah during its central leadership council meeting this Sunday following the rejection of state chairman Sangkar Rasam by 15 division chiefs.

“The Sabah PKR conflict will be discussed in this Sunday’s meeting,” PKR communications director Lee Chean Chung told FMT.

The meeting is expected to be chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the PKR president.

At a press conference in Kota Kinabalu on Sunday, PKR’s Kota Marudu division chief Sazalye Donol said 15 Sabah division chiefs had unanimously called for Sangkar to step down as state chairman.

All 15 had walked out on a state leadership meeting after expressing their unhappiness over Sangkar’s leadership.

Sazalye also said that 15 statutory declarations from division chiefs had been submitted to Anwar’s political secretary, Azman Abidin.

Sangkar, for his part, shot down calls for his resignation, saying that criticism of his leadership had affected the chapter’s plans for the next state election.

Sangkar said the party’s members should stop wasting time on such matters and instead focus on the welfare and development of the people.

The next Sabah election is only due by October 2025, but Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor has hinted at the possibility of holding it this year.