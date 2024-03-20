comscore

Cetus kekacauan di masjid, warga emas didakwa di mahkamahProgressive wage policy voluntary and incentive-based, says deputy ministerCourt rejects ‘Muslim’ woman’s bid to register marriage at JPNPolis ‘tak cekap’ siasat aktivis hilang, kata laporan pasukan petugasSenior citizen charged for causing disturbance at Penang mosque
Police incompetent in search for missing activist, says task force report

Amri Che Mat’s wife Norhayati Ariffin discloses the document’s contents in her suit against the police and government.

Norhayati Ariffin filed a suit in 2019 against the government and 20 others over the conduct of the home ministry and police in their investigation into her husband’s disappearance in 2016.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today was told a special task force set up to look into Amri Che Mat’s disappearance had concluded that the police were incompetent in handling the missing activist’s case.

Amri’s wife Norhayati Ariffin disclosed the contents of the task force’s report during the hearing of her suit against the police and government.

She filed the suit in 2019 against the government and 20 others over the conduct of the home ministry and police in their investigation into her husband’s disappearance in 2016.

“The task force said the police were negligent and incompetent as they failed to reclassify Amri’s case as a kidnapping case, from a missing person’s case.

“The Attorney-General’s Chambers had instructed the case to be classified as kidnapping after Suhakam’s inquiry ended,” she said.

MORE TO COME

