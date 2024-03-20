Wong Chen said people tended to vote for multiracial parties as their incomes increased and they moved into the middle class bracket.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s racial and religious problems will not subside until the middle class increases and strengthens, says Subang MP Wong Chen.

Speaking at the launch of a fact-finding mission report by Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, Wong said people tended to vote for multiracial parties as their incomes increased and they moved into the middle class bracket.

He said that contrary to what some believed, the nation’s problems could not be solved by banning political parties based on race or religion.

“It’s not about the government setting an agenda and banning political parties based on religion or race. That cannot happen. It’s just impossible.

“It will take 10, 20, 30 years. I don’t have a crystal ball. But you must understand that without a stronger middle class, there is no chance of that happening.

“Until you build the middle class, these race-based parties, which started in the 50s, will never end.”

Wong was answering a question about the report’s recommendations to solve the nation’s issues with race and religion, which former Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah admitted had been made several times.

“The recommendations are not new. The very fact that we keep repeating them means that we have a long way to go,” Maria said.

Wong dismissed a question about the apparent increase in hate speech from people within the middle-income bracket, saying that racism would remain.

“That’s a different story altogether. Racism is a two-way street.

“It’s not just Malays who are racist to Chinese. Chinese are also racist towards Malays. They are also racist towards Indians.

“Middle class people who are enlightened are better. Those who are less enlightened are in the process of learning… but we expect their children to perform better.”

Meanwhile, former Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto repeated calls for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government to abolish the Sedition Act, saying that it could not be the only tool to tackle hate speech.

“You cannot use the Sedition Act all the time. You cannot justify keeping it because you don’t have the guidelines in place, you have not done enough homework, you have not educated the public enough.”

Last July, Anwar said the government would only apply the Act for provocative statements against the Rulers.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

However, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, book editor Kean Wong and blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris have been investigated under the Act since then.