Senior citizen charged for causing disturbance at Penang mosque

Sofiah Abdul Majid was charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code with wounding the religious feelings of others.

GEORGE TOWN: A senior citizen was charged at the magistrates’ court here today with intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others in Batu Ferringhi, Penang, last week.

Sofiah Abdul Majid, 65, was alleged to have committed the act at Masjid Ar-Rahman, Batu Ferringhi, at 10pm on March 12.

She was charged with describing the Quranic recitations of the Ar-Rahman Batu Ferringhi imam and bilal as “barking” and implying that they were “possessed by a Chinese or Hindu ghost”.

The charges were framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both upon conviction.

When the charge was read to her, Sofiah said: “All lies. I do not understand lies. I do not agree with the charge. That was not what I said, it was fabricated.”

Magistrate Nadratun Naim Saidi ordered that Sofiah undergo observation at Ulu Kinta Hospital for a month. She also set April 19 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nordin Ismail prosecuted while Sofiah was unrepresented.