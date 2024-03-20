Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said he would meet with the opposition’s chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof will hold discussions with opposition representatives regarding requests for allocations for their MPs.

Fadillah, who is also the energy transition and water transformation minister, said the outcome of discussions would be brought to the Cabinet meeting next week.

“I need to meet with the opposition chief whip (Takiyuddin Hassan) first, we need to discuss that. Then we will receive direction from the Cabinet and if further discussions are needed, then we will form a team for negotiations,” he told the media after breaking fast with his ministry staff here.

Fadillah was asked to comment on his meeting yesterday with opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, Takiyuddin and Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee.

He said they discussed various matters at the meeting, including the issue of allocations for opposition MPs.

“That was just a meeting, various things were discussed, allocations being one of them.”

Last Sunday, it was reported that Hamzah and Perikatan Nasional representatives had requested discussions on allocation issues to be postponed to the following week.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim expressed hope that Putrajaya’s attention and allocations would be distributed fairly to all cities in the 13 states.

He said if every state could be developed together, urban migration could be reduced while traffic congestion in major cities could be alleviated.