PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has unanimously affirmed the conviction and sentence meted out on a teenager for murdering 23 people in a fire at Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah nearly seven years ago.

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who led a three-member bench said the conviction by the trial judge was safe based on a totality of the evidence presented.

“We therefore affirm the conviction and sentence of the High Court which was upheld by the Court of Appeal,” said the top judge in dismissing the appeal.

Also on the bench hearing the final appeal were Justices Hasnah Hashim and Nordin Hassan.

On Aug 17, 2020, Justice Azman Abdullah, who now sits in the Court of Appeal, ordered the appellant (identified in the proceedings as “PKK1”), now aged 22, to be detained at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

