NCID director Khaw Kok Chin (centre) and his senior officers showing the drugs seized on Tuesday. (Bernama pic)

KAJANG: Police broke up the country’s largest recreational drugs ring on Tuesday, following the arrest of two “mules” at Bandar Mahkota Cheras and the seizure of drugs worth RM14.2 million.

Bukit Aman narcotics criminal investigation department (NCID) director Khaw Kok Chin said the men, aged 33 and 44, were apprehended for being in possession of 62.7kg of syabu after nearly four months of investigation.

Following interrogation, he said, the NCID team raided a luxury condo, which they suspected served as a storage facility, and seized various types of narcotics.

They include 332kg of syabu, 15.7kg of ecstasy pills, 8.1kg of Erimin 5 pills and 6.07kg of MDMA powder.

“The gang has been active since the middle of last year,” Khaw told reporters at the Kajang police headquarters today.

He said the two suspects had received commissions of between RM2,000 and RM3,000.

“They also acted as caretaker of the storage facility before distributing the drugs through courier services in the Klang Valley,” he said, adding that they tested negative for drugs.

The duo have been remanded until March 25. One of them has four previous convictions.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Khaw said police also seized a vehicle worth RM38,000.

Police are tracking down other members of the gang.