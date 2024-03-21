The defamation suit by Syahredzan Johan (left) against Shafie Ngah will be heard at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in November.

PETALING JAYA: Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan has obtained an interim injunction against PAS assemblyman Shafie Ngah from repeating statements that are at the centre of a defamation suit by the DAP man.

Syahredzan, a DAP central executive committee member, said the High Court granted his application for the injunction against the Sungai Ramal assemblyman pending the disposal of the civil suit.

The injunction bars Shafie and any social media accounts under his control from repeating the statements.

“The suit will be heard on Nov 14 and 15 at the Kuala Lumpur High Court,” Syahredzan said in a posting on X.

In July last year, Syahredzan had demanded an apology from Shafie for allegedly defaming him at two Perikatan Nasional events.

Shafie, who is also the Bangi PAS chief, had denied defaming Syahredzan and said he was prepared to go to court.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Syahredzan filed the suit in August last year, just before Shafie won the race for the Sungai Ramal seat in the Selangor state election.