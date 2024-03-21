A proposed amendment to the law seeks to grant persons with disabilities the same access to employment as able-bodied persons.

PETALING JAYA: Although Malaysia has progressed in terms of inclusivity, persons with disabilities (PWD) continue to face challenges in the workforce, highlighting the need for equal opportunities and better workplace accessibility.

Born with spina bifida, S Ramesh, 32, only managed to secure a job after a two-year search.

“Securing employment was just one of many hurdles I’ve faced throughout my life,” the administrative executive at Kone Elevator Sdn Bhd told FMT.

SME Association of Malaysia secretary-general Chin Chee Seong said there is a need to improve workplace accessibility, and stressed the importance of investment into physical modifications and adaptive technologies to support disabled employees.

He also said there is a need to eliminate discrimination faced by PWD in the workplace.

“PWD often earn less than their able-bodied colleagues as there are misconceptions about hindered productivity and health requirements, and biases in hiring or offering equal opportunities,” he said.

Chin said jobs in customer service and call centres, especially those that allow work-from-home arrangements, are more suitable for PWD, but many of these opportunities are not available to them.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) acknowledge that the government has offered incentives to encourage the hiring of PWD.

“But because many SMEs primarily operate in the service sector where job requirements might not always align with PWD capabilities, the actual number of PWD hired may still be limited,” he said.

Damai Disabled Person Association Malaysia president V Murugeswaran said issues surrounding salary discrepancy and the low PWD representation in the workforce underscore the need for legal protection and government support.

“In such a scenario, we presently advise them to lodge reports with the human resources ministry. There isn’t much else we can do since this involves labour law.

“PWD in this country are frequently not given protection, and in cases like this, the burden is placed on disabled persons to handle things on their own,” he said.

Murugeswaran also said the PWD community lacks a voice in Parliament, but expressed hope that the Persons With Disabilities Act 2008 will be amended to afford them more protection in their workplaces.

The proposed amendments – which women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri previously said would be tabled this year – seek to grant PWD access to employment on an equal footing with able-bodied persons.

It also provides that PWD must be given just and favourable conditions of work, including equal opportunities, equal remuneration, safe and healthy working conditions, protection from harassment and redress of grievances.

Meanwhile, Bait Al Amanah social policy and human rights head Simraatraj Kaur Dhillon insisted PWD have an important role to play in efforts to uplift the economy.

She said the International Labour Organization estimates that economies can see a gross domestic product increase of between 3–7% by giving PWD the same opportunities as able-bodied persons.

“Given more inter-sectional policies that can support the integration of various PWD groups into the labour market, PWD can contribute significantly to the national economy,” she told FMT.