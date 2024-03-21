Former Malaysian Bar president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor and former WAO deputy executive director Yu Ren Chung are among the 30 members of the newly formed tribunal.

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian Bar president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor is among the 30 members of a newly formed sexual harassment tribunal, presided by Klang sessions court judge Syafeera Said.

Deputy public prosecutor Nasrudin Mohamed will be the vice-president.

Bukit Aman sexual, women and child investigations division (D11) principal assistant director Siti Kamsiah Hassan and former Women’s Aid Organisation deputy executive director Yu Ren Chung are among the other members of the tribunal which will hear and conduct prosecution or adjudication processes for complaints related to sexual harassment.

Eight members are officers who have held positions in the judiciary and legal service. They include lawyers who have at least seven years of experience.

Meanwhile, 20 other members were chosen based on their knowledge or practical experience in matters related to sexual harassment.

Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri handed the tribunal members their appointment letters today.

She said the tribunal provided an alternative channel to handle sexual harassment complaints quickly, easily and at minimal cost for victims to obtain compensation for the harm suffered.

“The establishment of this tribunal is not intended to take over the functions of the court,” said Nancy.

“Now that the tribunal is operational, I urge individuals who have experienced sexual harassment to come forward and file complaints.”

The tribunal is located on the ground floor of the women, family and community development ministry here.

Complaints can also be reported directly to the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999 or via WhatsApp at 019-2615999.

The tribunal’s members were appointed in accordance with Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment Act 2022 (Act 840).

Police statistics show that 378 sexual harassment cases were recorded in 2020, with the number rising to 506 in 2021 before dropping to 477 in 2022.

Nancy revealed there was a worrying trend in sexual harassment cases involving children, with 35 cases reported in 2022.

She said the number of cases did not reflect the actual situation as many incidents went unreported for various reasons.