Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the suspects were unaware that a safe (left) they dumped in a river in Batu Pahat had a hidden section where four gold bars worth RM1 million were kept.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recovered several gold bars, jewellery and branded handbags stolen from a social media influencer’s house in Sentul earlier this month.

Police arrested four suspects, comprising three women and a man, aged between 22 and 36, on March 5, a day after the break-in.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the recovered items were valued at a total of RM2.1 million.

The suspects were believed to have been involved in other break-ins in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, targeting the houses of businessmen and social media influencers.

A 36-year-old suspect was believed to be the mastermind of the group, which was allegedly involved in 20 break-ins and also narcotic cases.

“On March 16, Wangsa Maju police took custody of the suspects from Selangor police. Their remand was extended to March 25.

“On March 19, based on investigations and with the help of firemen, police retrieved a safe stolen from the influencer’s house from Sungai Sembrong in Batu Pahat, Johor, where we found four gold bars,” he said at a press conference here.

Allaudeen said the suspects were oblivious to a hidden section inside the safe where the four gold bars worth RM1 million were kept.

The suspects also showed police their safehouse in Batu Pahat where the jewellery and branded handbags belonging to the influencer were found.

Early this month, there were reports of a break-in at the influencer’s house when she and her family were not around.