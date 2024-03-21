Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says one reason why vehicle owners are not interested in properly disposing of their old vehicles is the complicated process. (Bernama pic)

KAJANG: The government has introduced an initiative for the public to deregister their end-of-life vehicles online, in a bid to reduce the number of abandoned vehicles nationwide.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said there are currently two operational vehicle disposal units licensed by the environment department: one here and the other in Shah Alam, with eight more to be opened soon.

Loke said people could go to the online motor vehicles deregistration system, or e-Dereg.

“One of the reasons why vehicle owners are not interested in properly disposing of their old vehicles is the complicated process.

“Local councils also face the same challenge in managing the abandoned vehicles in residential areas.

“Considering this issue, the e-Dereg system enables vehicle owners interested in disposing of their vehicles to complete the deregistration process without going to a road transport department counter anymore,” he said, adding that the service provider in question would then arrange the towing.

Loke said car owners would also avoid the risk of their vehicles being illegally used.