Hanifah Abu Baker was appointed head of Negeri Sembilan Bersatu, replacing Ahmad Faizal Azumu, on Jan 29. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional chief Hanifah Abu Baker was today named the opposition leader in the state assembly.

Hanifah, who is the Labu assemblyman from Bersatu, succeeds party colleague Ridzuan Ahmad, some five months after the Gemas representative was appointed to the post.

In a statement, Negeri Sembilan PN said the change was in line with the restructuring of the state’s chapter.

Hanifah’s appointment as the state assembly’s opposition leader comes barely two months after he replaced Bersatu’s deputy president, Ahmad Faizal Azumu, as the head of the party’s Negeri Sembilan chapter on Jan 29.

Faizal was pressured to step down from the post following the opposition coalition’s poor outing in last year’s state election where it only managed to secure five seats.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan PN also revealed that its five assemblymen will be keeping tabs on portfolios in the state government to ensure good governance.

Hanifah will be monitoring the portfolios of finance, land and natural resources; local government, housing and transportation development; and youth and sports.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Ridzuan will be monitoring rural development, plantation and commodities; agriculture, food security and cost of living; and entrepreneurship, human resources, climate change, cooperatives and consumer affairs.